Jake Paul Reacts to Mike Tyson’s Medical Emergency

Jake Paul reacted to Mike Tyson’s medical emergency during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, and the former YouTube star confirmed ​his anticipated ​fight against the boxer is still on for July 20.

“You love to make ​s–t up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed,” Paul, 27, wrote via X on Monday, May 27.

In Touch was the first to report that Tyson, 57, experienced issues during his flight on Sunday, May 26.

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” an eyewitness exclusively told In Touch. “Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens.”

Approximately 30 minutes before the flight was set to land, passengers received a pre-recorded message asking if there were any medical personnel on board. American Airlines staff asked for medical professionals to contact their flight attendant due to another passenger needing medical assistance.

“He was in first class, but we were an exit row,” the eyewitness continued. “They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter. [The stewardess] said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.”

The flight, which had been delayed for two hours in Miami due to the extreme heat, then didn’t allow passengers to deboard the plane while Tyson’s medical issue was handled.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing,” Tyson’s rep said in a statement to In Touch. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

With less than two months until Tyson and Paul go head-to-head in one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year, Paul has been brazen in his confidence that he can take Tyson out in the ring.

“I love Mike. I’m super respectful of him. It’s an honor to be in the ring with him. But I have to end him,” Paul told USA Today when he attended the Formula One Miami Grand Prix on May 5. “It’s war. All is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die.”

Tyson was openly supportive of Paul’s rising boxing career during the Netflix documentary Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child in 2023.

“We got to keep this guy bright because he’s going to save boxing – as long as he continues to fight,” Tyson said. “He got the light, you know what I mean? He’s touched. He got the light.”