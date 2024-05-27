Is Mike Tyson OK? Eyewitnesses exclusively tell In Touch that the professional boxer had an apparent medical emergency on board a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, May 26.

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” says the eyewitness. “Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens.“

Prior to takeoff, the plane was delayed two hours because the plane was too hot due to the heat in Miami. The eyewitness shares that Mike, 57, was wearing a matching short sleeve blue and white print cabana set while on American Airlines flight 1815.

Mike was in the Admirals Club before he was escorted to the gate at the original boarding time of 5:10 p.m., but was then escorted away when the delay happened. The eyewitness shares that he eventually got on the plane at 6:30 p.m.

“There was a lot of buzz when he left the Admirals Club and got to the gate. A lot of fans recognized him, and a few people got pictures,” the eyewitness recalls. “He was very accommodating and then he was escorted away from the gate because the flight was delayed because the gate person said that the plane was too hot because it had been sitting all day and had to cool down.”

Passengers got a pre-recorded message asking if there were any medical personnel on the plane about 30 minutes before they were scheduled to land. Medical professionals were asked to contact the flight attendants or press the call button because another passenger needed assistance. “Then our screens said medical assistance needed, and repeated the same thing,” the eyewitness adds.

“He was in first class, but we were an exit row,” the eyewitness continues. “They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter. [The stewardess] said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.”

Once the plane landed at LAX, it was delayed another 25 minutes as the passengers waited to get off the plane while the paramedics dealt with Mike.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing,” Mike’s rep said in a statement to In Touch. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

This comes just months before Mike’s highly anticipated fight against Jake Paul, scheduled for Saturday, July 20, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

While Mike is 30 years older than Jake, 27, the YouTuber previously said he had no plans to go easy on the boxing legend during the match. Jake reflected on the possibility of Mike knocking him out during the fight, telling TMZ that he will do the same “in an embarrassing fashion.”

“So, I have to reciprocate that same energy,” Jake shared with the outlet on May 24. “But Mike Tyson is a killer. He’s ruthless. He’s the most vicious champion ever. So, I have to channel that Mike Tyson energy to finish him. And the legend must fall.”

Meanwhile, Mike admitted he was scared of the fight while speaking to Fox News Channel‘s Sean Hannity in April. “Anything I’m afraid of, I confront it,” the Hangover actor shared.” And that’s my personality. Like right now, I’m scared to death. But as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it’s reality. And in reality, I’m invincible.”

Mike added that he has been training every day for the event, and he doesn’t have any worries about Jake being younger. However, he did note that Jake has come a “long way” since he rose to fame.

“That’s not the guy I’m going to be fighting,” he said, referencing the version of Jake fans got to know when he first started posting YouTube videos. “This guy is going to come and try to hurt me, which I’m accustomed to. And he’s going to be greatly mistaken.”

The July fight is set to be Mike’s first time back in the ring since he and Roy Jones Jr. fought in a 2020 exhibition, which ended in a draw. After solidifying himself as the undisputed world heavyweight champ from 1987 to 1990, Mike retired in 2005 as a boxing legend.

Jake has much less experience than Mike, as he only began professionally boxing in January 2020. However, he’s made a name for himself in the sport and has won nine out of his last 10 fights.