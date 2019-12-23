Celebrating the holidays with your family is always exciting, but this year is particularly special for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. After being released from prison in September, it’s his first Christmas since he was behind bars. And the Jersey Shore star is planning on doing the big day up right. While chatting with In Touch at La La Anthony‘s Winter Wonderland event benefiting Girls Inc. of New York City and The Police Athletic League (P.A.L.), he dished about how he and his crew are spending time together.

“[Wife Lauren Sorrentino and I are] so grateful this year to be able to have our holiday since I just got home,” Mike, 37, told In Touch. “We’re hosting Christmas Eve this year for my family and her family. We’re doing Christmas Eve with the seven fishes, which is an Italian tradition. And I get so excited for that every year because it’s like, it’s really like living your best life. And all the families are bringing their cookies. So we’re just all happy that we’re all together. It’s a celebration this year.”

They’ve definitely got plenty to celebrate. Earlier in December, the MTV personality marked a major sobriety milestone. “Celebrating four years clean [and] sober,” he told his fans on December 5. It’s not easy to get to that point — or to keep doing the work afterwards. Recently, The Situation opened up about his struggle to In Touch, revealing that it’s not something he’ll ever be done working on. “I’ll always be in recovery,” he shared. “I’m still an addict, but now I’m addicted to being my best self and living my best life.”

Luckily, he says his addictive nature is actually working in his favor this time around. “I’ve turned my addictive personality into a superpower,” he continued. “I’ve become addicted to implementing balance and being the best husband for my wife and a good friend to my friends out there. … Things are good right now. We have a lot to be grateful for.”

After celebrating their first wedding anniversary in November, Mike and Lauren, 34, are now hoping to grow their family. Though they revealed that same month they suffered a miscarriage, they’re staying positive moving forward. “The most important thing is to pick yourself up and dust yourself off,” Mike told In Touch. “And you know, if you don’t succeed at something, just try, try again. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do. … In this particular situation, it’s definitely fun trying and trying again!”