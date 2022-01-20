Machine Gun Kelly is under fire for making a disturbing claim about Kendall Jenner when she was 17 in a resurfaced interview.

A TikTok user posted the clip from 2014 where MGK, now 31, discussed his infatuation with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, now 26.

“Who was your first celebrity crush?” a Fuse journalist asked at the time, to which the

Bad Things” artist replied, “I don’t care who my first celebrity crush was ’cause right now it’s Kendall Jenner. God damn I’ve said that so many motherf–king times, I hope that I’m snagging that,” he said with a smile, before adding, “Don’t let me move to L.A. Oof, I’m finding her.”

When the interviewer asked, “Counting down the days until she’s 18?” MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, answered, “I’m not waiting til she’s 18, I’ll go now. I’m 23, dog, I’m not like a creepy age you know. I’m 23, she’s 17, and she’s a celebrity, there [is] no limits right there.”

The rapper then listed musicians who have allegedly dated underage girls in the past, including Robert Plant and Axl Rose.

“I don’t care. Say what you want, man,” he continued. “If Kendall Jenner was in your bedroom naked and you’re 50, you’re going.”

MGK did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Fans were shocked by the video, calling it “disturbing” and “not OK.”

“It’s the fact that he’s done research to back his argument,” one person commented. Another added, “23 and 17 is ILLEGAL,” while a third urged, “Someone please show that interview to his daughter.”

MGK shares a daughter, Casie Colson Baker, with ex Emma Cannon. He’s also a soon-to-be stepdad to fiancé Megan Fox‘s three children: Noah, Journey and Bodhi.

The couple got engaged on January 11 and announced their big news via Instagram one day later.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” Megan, 35, captioned a video documenting his proposal. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. … and then we drank each other’s blood.”

In an interview with Vogue, MGK revealed the inspiration behind her engagement ring. “The bands are actually thorns,” he explained to the outlet on January 17. “So, if she tries to take it off, it hurts,” he joked, before adding, “Love is pain!”