Sending a message? Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a cryptic quote about being “too much for some people” and finding “love” amid her rocky marriage to husband Kody Brown.

“You will be ‘too much’ for some people. Too loud, too soft. Too this, too that,” the statement, which Meri, 50, posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 17, read. “But you’ll always be perfect for the people who love you.”

Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri’s message comes after fans were shocked to learn that third wife Christine Brown left Kody, 52, after more than 25 years of marriage. The pair, who were only spiritually married and not legally bound, announced their split in November.

The cracks in Christine, 49 and Kody’s marriage showed during season 15 of Sister Wives. During the finale, the TLC star admitted she couldn’t “do marriage with Kody” any longer. They share six kids — Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel, Paedon, Gwendlyn and Truely.

Many viewers thought Meri, who shares daughter Mariah with Kody, would be the first sister wife to leave, as her and her husband have openly shared their marriage struggles. A source revealed to In Touch where Kody and Meri’s relationship stands today following Christine leaving.

“When he met Meri, he thought he loved Meri but after marrying her, she showed another side to her,” the source dished in November. “She’s very aggressive and has become very independent. She hasn’t been treated well by Kody.”

Meri is Kody’s first wife, and they wed legally and spiritually in April 1990. He went on to spiritually marry second wife Janelle Brown in January 1993 and Christine the following year in March 1994. In May 2010, Kody married fourth wife Robyn Brown in a spiritual ceremony.

However, things became particularly tense between Meri and Kody when they legally divorced in 2014. Although they remained spiritually married, the dad of 18 went on to legally wed Robyn in order to adopt her three children from a previous marriage.

The issues between Meri and Kody became exacerbated by the California native’s 2015 cyber affair with a man who she thought was named “Sam Cooper.” Her online fling turned out to be a catfish, and their real identity was a woman named Jackie Overton.

That being said, Kody confessed their issues were much “deeper” than the catfish scandal during a 2020 episode.

“The catfishing was really just a wake-up call for Meri and I,” he admitted at the time. “Our problem ran much deeper than that and it’s probably why we led up to why the catfishing ever happened.”