Feeling stifled. Meghan Markle “hated the PDA ban” as a member of the royal family and “wants” son Archie “to grow up feeling comfortable expressing himself,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, and husband Prince Harry are “raising” their 18-month-old “unroyally and in their footsteps,” the insider adds. “Harry firmly believes that Archie should be able to have the freedom he never had.”

The couple’s only child will not “follow royal protocol, especially the sexist traditions. He’ll be taught the importance of freedom of speech and giving back to the community, and most importantly not to let anything get in the way of achieving his dreams and happiness.”

That said, the parents won’t allow their kiddo to “run wild and do whatever he wants. They’ve set healthy boundaries,” the insider explains.

Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK/Shutterstock

The former Suits actress wasn’t a big fan when it came to a lot of aspects of the firm. A separate insider previously told In Touch Meghan disliked “always having to be dressed to the nines as a royal and the old-fashioned rules and regulations — like wearing dresses below the knee.” Now that she and Harry, 36, have put down roots in Santa Barbara, Californa, “she spends most of the day in sweats or yoga pants.”

Since landing in North America, Meghan wasted no time getting back to her old self. “She’s already leading a normal life again — driving around, doing the grocery shopping, running errands and that kind of thing,” the source added.

Another rule the brunette babe “couldn’t stand?” Having to curtsy to high-ranking royals, a third source told In Touch. “She thought it was ridiculous and that was honestly a big, big problem for her.”

Despite tension with Harry’s brother, Prince William, and wife Kate Middleton, Meghan and her hubby are looking forward to telling Archie “all about his background on both sides of the family when he’s old enough to understand,” the first source divulges. “They can’t wait to teach him about culture and show him the world!”