Besties? Back when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first got together, Duchess Kate didn’t “shown much interest” in the California native, reveals an excerpt of new tell-all book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal exclusively obtained by In Touch.

“Despite the fact that Harry was a regular guest in her household” Kate seemingly didn’t care to get to know “who this woman was who had made her brother-in-law so happy,” says the rest, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Although Kate didn’t welcome Meghan with open arms, that didn’t necessarily mean Harry’s love was on her bad side. The duchess is simply an “extremely guarded person.”

James Marsh/BPI/Shutterstock

As it didn’t appear Kate was excited to have a sister-in-law, “Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn’t bonded over the unique position they shared.” Meanwhile, Kate felt they didn’t have much in common “other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.”

From the looks of it, it doesn’t seem like much has changed between Meghan and Kate since the day they met. The book, which is composed of more than one hundred sources spoken to between 2016 and 2020, aims to “portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who have often been inaccurately portrayed and victims of those with personal agendas.” Considering Kate’s cold shoulder, there seems to be some truth to their alleged feud.

In January, Meghan and Harry revealed they will be “stepping back as senior members” of the royal family, and although Prince William and Kate “respect” their “right” to do so, the couple didn’t approve of “the way [they] went about it,” a source exclusively told In Touch in July.

“The Cambridges believe it’s down to the Sussexes to make an effort with the British people and spend more time in Harry’s home country,” the insider added. Despite “what’s happened,” the heirs to the throne won’t be “exiling” the couple from the family.

Although Harry and Meghan walked away from life in the U.K. to start over in Los Angeles, they have “no regrets” after the “royals [treated] Harry and Meghan differently [than] the rest of the family,” another source revealed.

There is no telling what is next for Kate and Meghan.