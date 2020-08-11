Whirlwind romance is an understatement! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story is definitely one for the books. According to the new tell-all book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of the Modern Royal Family, their relationship was full of twists and turns from when they met in 2016 until they finally stepped back from their royal duties in January.

Some of the many details revealed in the book include Harry’s first impression of the Suits actress. After briefly meeting, the prince confessed Meghan was “the most beautiful woman I’ve seen in my life.”

The two began to text often and share fun emojis with one another. “He definitely didn’t hide the fact he was keen,” one source told authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. “He wanted her to know he was very interested.” The day after the couple shared their first date, an insider revealed Meghan called a friend, asking, “Do I sound crazy when I say this could have legs?”

With a connection that intense, their relationship moved quickly. Meghan and Harry flew to Botswana for their third date and most likely stayed in a $1,957 per night deluxe tent. Although they were definitely glamping, Harry was impressed with Meghan’s ability to embrace the great outdoors. “By then, they were each already dancing around the idea that this just may be a forever thing,” the tell-all read.

Although moving fast felt right for Harry and Meghan, Prince William admitted he was concerned for his brother. “Don’t feel like you need to rush this,” William told Harry, according to sources. “Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.”

While William was just looking out for his brother’s best interest, “Harry was pissed off,” another source shared. “Pissed off that his brother would ask such a thing. Some felt it was an overreaction. But then this totally sums them up as people — William the calm and rational one, and Harry who can’t help but take things far too personally.”

Despite all the obstacles in their way, Meghan and Harry went on to marry in 2018, and welcome their son, Archie, in 2019. Scroll below to see more shocking details from the new tell-all book.

Meghan and Harry we not involved with the consulting or writing of the book.