Her resume is stacked! Megan Fox has been in tons of blockbuster movies and hit TV shows during her time as an A-list actress. Since her lead role in Jennifer’s Body, she’s only had a handful of roles, but her credits are more about quality than quantity.

Unfortunately, life in the limelight hasn’t always been positive for Megan, especially after she developed a public persona as a sex symbol following the success of her 2009 film. “It wasn’t just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with,” she told Entertainment Tonight, opening up about her image in September 2019. “It preceded a breaking point for me.”

Although Megan hasn’t appeared in many roles recently, she made headlines when she made a surprise cameo in boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly’s music video for his new song “Bloody Valentine” in May. The New Girl alum danced around in her underwear before the couple shared an intimate onscreen kiss.

The pair linked up shortly after she split from husband Brian Austin Green in late 2019. The former flames called it quits after 10 years of marriage and 15 years as an item. Together, the two share three children — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

The 90210 alum, 46, confirmed he and Megan were no longer a couple on the May 18 episode of his podcast, “… With Brian Austin Green.” Brian also confirmed the new couple met while filming Megan’s latest cinematic endeavor — Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Although Megan and the “Rap Devil” singer’s relationship started out professional, their “friendship turned into something more,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “After 10 years of marriage [to Brian], Megan’s enjoying the excitement of hooking up with a cool rapper with an edge!”

The pair first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted out together in Calabasas, California, on May 16. One month later, the hot couple was spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Shortly after the pair’s second outing, Us Weekly confirmed the two were going steady on June 17. “Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source told the outlet at the time. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

Scroll below to see some of Megan Fox’s most memorable movies and TV shows.