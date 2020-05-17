Dropping hints? Brian Austin Green shared a cryptic message just one day after his wife, Megan Fox, was spotted out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly amid rumors of the couple’s split.

“Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it,” Brian, 46, wrote in the caption of a photo of a butterfly. Megan, 34, has a tattoo of a quote from Shakespeare’s King Lear that reads: “We will all laugh at gilded butterflies.” That paired with the timing of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s post had fans buzzing, speculating that the quote was about Megan.

“Yikes, could this be in response to Megan spotted [with] MGK?” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Is this a metaphor for Miss Fox? [pensive face emoji] [handshake emoji].”

Brian’s cryptic post comes just one day after photos surfaced of the Transformers star while out and about in Calabasas with Kelly (real name: Richard Colson Baker). In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Megan looked cozy in a T-shirt and a beanie while sitting in the passenger seat of Kelly’s black Aston Martin car. The “Bad Things” rapper was in the driver’s seat and they picked up takeout food together before Kelly drove back to Megan’s house. Kelly and Megan are both starring in the serial killer movie Midnight In The Switchgrass. Filming began in Puerto Rico in March, shortly before production was shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Megan’s outing with the “Rap Devil” artist comes amid rumors she split from her husband, Brian, and has reportedly been quarantining separately from him. On April 26, the Desperate Housewives alum was spotted grocery shopping in Calabasas without his wedding ring. On April 15, they were seen seemingly swapping their kids and car seats in their separate cars, the Daily Mail reported.

Megan and Brian share three kids together — Noah, 7, Bodhi , 6, and Journey, 3. Brian is also dad to 18-year-old son, Kassius, whom he shares with his ex, Vanessa Marcil.

They met in 2004 after Brian guest-starred on an episode of Megan’s show, Hope & Faith. They quickly started dating and Brian popped the question in 2006, after two years together. They finally tied the knot in 2010, but split in 2015. Megan filed for divorce that August. The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress seemed to have a change of heart after she got pregnant with the couple’s third child and she filed to withdraw the paperwork in April 2016. Their divorce was officially called off in April 2019.