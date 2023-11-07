Megan Fox shared the heartbreaking emotions she felt after having a miscarriage while pregnant with Machine Gun Kelly’s baby. Her vulnerable revelation came in an excerpt from her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which was released on Tuesday, November 7.

The actress, 37, detailed the timing of the pregnancy loss in one poem, writing, “There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day.” She was just over two months pregnant when she miscarried.

Megan also shared her longing to meet her baby. “I want to hold your hand, hear your laugh,” she wrote in one poem, also adding, “But now I have to say goodbye.” She imagined what it would be like to hold her child “as they rip you from my insides.”

Perhaps the most heartbreaking line was when Megan wrote, “I will pay any price. Tell me, please, what is the ransom for her soul?”

Machine Gun Kelly, 33, previously hinted at the couple’s devastating loss when he performed at the Billboard Music Awards in 2022. After singing his song “Twin Flame,” the rapper dedicated the performance to Megan. “This is for our unborn child,” he said onstage.

Megan has three kids – Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7 – with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a daughter, Casie, 14.

The Jennifer’s Body star discussed how difficult the miscarriage was for her and her fiancé in an interview with Good Morning America. “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life,” she admitted. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a wild journey together and separately. [We’re] trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

Megan and MGK began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. The “Bloody Valentine” singer proposed in January 2022.

The pair’s relationship began following Megan’s split from Brian, 50. The exes tied the knot in 2010 and went through a lot of ups and downs in their marriage. They first broke up in 2015, with Megan filing for divorce in August of that year. However, they eventually reconciled and welcomed their third child. Megan dismissed the divorce case in 2019.

Brian confirmed that he and Megan had broken up again in May 2020, which was around the same time that fans began speculating that she was dating MGK. She filed for divorce a second time in November 2020, and the split was finalized in October 2021.

Meanwhile, Brian also moved on, as he started dating Sharna Burgess in the fall of 2020. Their son, Zane, was born in June 2022. The actor proposed in September 2023.