Whether she’s walking the red carpet or hitting the streets of Los Angeles, Megan Fox loves going braless!

In fact, the longtime actress wowed fans everywhere after stepping out in a lime green Alexander Wang bodysuit that revealed some major underboob. “This is how I go to Erewhon now. Let’s talk about it,” Megan wrote via Instagram in August 2021, referring to a popular L.A. grocery store.

Of course, it didn’t take long for her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, to gush over the photos. “What aisle are you gonna be in?” the “Bloody Valentine” artist commented along with two cute emoji. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, also mentioned that he liked Megan’s iPhone lock screen — which was unsurprisingly a photo of him!

Megan and Colson have been going strong since taking their public in July 2020. Moreover, they’re definitely one of Hollywood’s most fashionable pairs, even if Megan had to step up her style game.

“That’s something I started with him because he’s such a flamboyant dresser that I can’t really pull off just the sweatpants and yoga gear anymore. I have to elevate myself to his level because he’s always covered in grommets, zippers, sequins, everything’s pink, everything’s glowing,” Megan revealed during a July 2021 interview with Jimmy Kimmel. “He’s always coming off a stage show, so I have to match what he’s doing. So, we do coordinate often.”

Megan’s stylist, Maeve Reilly, has also spoken about how the Jennifer’s Body star and the “Candy” singer complement each other. “We all just do our own separate thing, and then on the day of the occasion, we make sure it makes sense together, matches in some sort of way,” Maeve previously explained to InStyle.

“But I think it’s mostly natural, especially the street style,” she added. “We’re definitely not overcomplicating or coordinating. I think it’s just like, if the girl comes out of the room in bright pink and dude comes out in turquoise, someone probably should change, you know what I’m saying?”

