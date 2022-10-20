Bye, hater. Megan Fox was slammed by mom-shamers who asked where her three children were after the actress shared a slew of sexy photos on Wednesday, October 19.

“Wait, wait, wait. I … have kids?!?” the Transformers actress, 36, clapped back at a troll via Instagram, who asked the whereabouts of her sons, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

“Oh my god I knew I forgot something!!” she joked in a snarky comment. “Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

The This Is 40 actress and Dawson’s Creek actor, 49, who wed in 2010, have always kept their children out of the spotlight and share joint custody since their divorce was finalized in February 2022. Following their 2020 split, Brian went on to date Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Sharna Burgess​​, and they welcomed their son, Zane, in June.

Courtesy of Megan Fox/ Instagram

This isn’t the first time the Jennifer’s Body starlet slammed critics who questioned her kids’ whereabouts when she’s working or spending time with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly​​. Megan previously discussed the double standard between mothers and fathers in society.

“Do you ask their dad when he’s out?” she asked during a July 2021 interview with InStyle. “No, because you don’t expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I’m supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids. They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don’t want them photographed and they don’t come with me. This whole year I’ve been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people.”

Not only does Megan stand up for herself when mom-shamers come for her, but she also protects the identity and safety of her little ones. Although her sons know about their parents’ fame, she has made sure they don’t understand the full “limit” of their stardom. She even monitors their internet time, so they don’t see inappropriate content about their parents.

“So far, we’ve done a really good job and we maintain their innocence in a lot of ways, but I know I can’t protect them forever, she told Glamour U.K. in April, during an emotional interview about motherhood.