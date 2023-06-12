Don’t mess with a mom. Megan Fox blasted claims that she made her sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, wear clothing that was intended for young girls.

On Saturday, June 10, the Till Death actress, 37, shared a screenshot via her Instagram of politician Robby Starbuck’s tweet, in which he included a photo of her and Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, walking outside. One of her children was wearing a pink long-sleeved T-shirt that read, “Girls.”

Megan shares her three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

“These are Megan Fox’s sons,” Robby, 34, wrote in his tweet. “We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw two of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls’ clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”

In response, Megan penned a lengthy caption next to the screenshot she posted.

“Hey @robbystarbuck I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly you’re a clout chaser, but let me teach you something,” the Jennifer’s Body star began. “Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame, never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe [sic].”

Megan concluded by her post by writing, “I have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times, and yet, I’m still here. You f—ked with the wrong witch.”

This isn’t the first time the mom of three has slammed online trolls for bringing her kids under a microscope. In October 2022, the Transformers alum clapped back at an Instagram commenter who mom-shamed her by asking where her children were.

“Wait, wait, wait. I … have kids?” Megan sarcastically replied. “Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

Previously, the Tennessee native explained to InStyle how she felt about the perception of a mother’s role in comparison to a father’s role.

“Do you ask their dad when he’s out? No, because you don’t expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I’m supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids,” she explained to the outlet in July 2021. “They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don’t want them photographed and they don’t come with me. This whole year I’ve been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people.”