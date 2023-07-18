Nothing but love. Sharna Burgess has gushed over her blended family she shares with partner Brian Austin Green and his ex-wife, Megan Fox.

During a 50th birthday tribute to the actor on Monday, July 17, Sharna, 38, wrote, “Life with you and our blended family is the easiest thing I’ve ever done and in all honesty, it doesn’t feel like it’s our first time around. We’ve done this before, I knew that the day I met you. I just didn’t know how wonderful it could be before you and my happily ever after exists wherever you and the kids are.”

Brian and the Dancing With the Stars pro share son Zane Walker, who arrived on June 28, 2022. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shares three sons with 37-year-old Megan: Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.

Sharna continued in her message, “You are without a doubt the most kind, loyal to a fault, generous, and all-around good man I’ve ever known. You are the kind of father I could’ve only dreamed of (and I did) for my children. You are the kind of partner to me that I thought only existed in my journal writings.” She added that Brian is “my one, my best friend and baby daddy,” and “fine AF.”

The couple were set up by their mutual business manager in 2020 after Brian’s split from Megan and first met of a coffee date. They ended up bonding and growing close during the COVID-19 home lockdowns. They went on to become dance partners when the Don’t Blink star competed on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars. Shortly after they were eliminated, the pair found out Sharna was pregnant.

The Australia native has been open about how close Megan is with her son. “She came in and got some Zane snuggle time, which was wonderful and really great to see,” Sharna told Us Weekly in July 2022 of the Jennifer’s Body actress meeting her baby for the first time.

Courtesy of Brian Austin Green/Instagram

Brian shared an adorable series of photos featuring Sharna and all four of his sons together to celebrate the couple’s two-year dating anniversary on October 16, 2022.

“Two years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee. My god am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met. The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible,” he wrote in the caption, adding, “I love you.”