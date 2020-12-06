Supporting bae in a big way! Matthew Perry shared a photo of his fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, wearing one of his merch T-shirts on Saturday, December 5.

“You don’t have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free,” the 51-year-old captioned a snapshot of his future wife, 29, holding her hands under her long brown hair. The shirt itself read, “Could this BE any more of a T-shirt?”

The former Friends star and the literary manager started dating in 2018. However, the pair briefly split in April. “It was very amicable, but they have both decided to go their separate ways,” an insider told In Touch after the breakup. “Molly was good for him and you have to hand it to her for hanging in there so long, but you can only help someone so much. At the end of the day, only Matt can help himself. He is in a really dark place and pals fear he may have relapsed.”

On November 26, it was revealed the pair got engaged. “I decided to get engaged,” Matthew told People the same day. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

His bride-to-be “was shocked by his proposal,” a second source exclusively told In Touch following the news. “It wasn’t like it was out of the blue, but she wasn’t expecting it at all! She immediately said yes! They’re both excited about getting married and their future together.”

It makes sense to see these two taking the next step in their relationship. Molly stayed committed to Matthew over the years despite his personal struggles. “She quietly stood by him,” an additional insider told In Touch. “There was a lot of talk early on that she gave up on him — but she never did. She did give him a dose of tough love at times when he struggled, but she stayed by his side and always supported him.”

Despite their excitement for their next chapter, the dynamic duo are taking things slow as far as planning their nuptials. “Matt and Molly haven’t set a date for the wedding. It could be tomorrow. It could be a year,” the second insider noted. “They’re seeing what will happen with COVID-19.”