Surprise! Friends alum Matthew Perry‘s fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, “was shocked by his proposal,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch following the couple’s engagement.

“It wasn’t like it was out of the blue, but she wasn’t expecting it at all! She immediately said yes!” the source reveals. “They’re both excited about getting married and their future together.”

The Whole Nine Yards star, 51, couldn’t help but gush over his bride-to-be following the milestone moment. “I decided to get engaged,” Matthew told People on November 26. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Though the happy couple — who started dating in 2018 — are thrilled to take the next step in their relationship, they are holding off on planning their nuptials for the moment. “Matt and Molly haven’t set a date for the wedding. It could be tomorrow. It could be a year,” the insider notes. “They’re seeing what will happen with COVID-19.”

As In Touch previously reported, Matthew and Molly, 29, split in April but the source reveals their breakup was brief. “They remained friends, worked through their issues and got back together a couple of months later. The break made them stronger,” the insider adds.

The time apart from the literary manager allowed the Fools Rush In actor to focus on himself. “Everything is really good now! Matt is doing well,” the insider explains. “He’s got his career back on track and has some exciting projects lined up for 2021.”

uptomyknees/YouTube

Matthew has struggled with addiction in the past, but a separate source previously revealed the actor has “been sober” and “is doing better than he has in a long time.” He owes the lifestyle change to “reestablishing his AA program” and “having Molly in his life,” which has allowed him to turn his life around for the better. “She literally gave him something to live for,” the insider added.

Having someone who stands by him during his darkest moments has been a game-changer for the ’90s sitcom star. “Molly absolutely adores Matt and is a positive, stable influence on him,” the first source gushes. “She keeps him grounded and is supportive of his sobriety.”