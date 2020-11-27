On cloud nine! Matthew Perry is “happier than ever” following his engagement to longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “He’s in a great place.”

The former Friends star, 51, and the 29-year-old literary manager, who began dating in 2018, have been through a lot together — including Matthew’s struggle with addiction. “I had a big problem with pills and [booze], and I couldn’t stop,” the Massachusetts native previously told People.

However, according to the insider, “he’s been sober” and “is doing better than he has in a long time.” Between “reestablishing his AA program” and “having Molly in his life,” Matthew managed to turn things around. “She literally gave him something to live for.”

Over the years, Molly remained committed to her relationship with Matthew, no matter what. “She quietly stood by him,” says the source. “There was a lot of talk early on that she gave up on him — but she never did. She did give him a dose of tough love at times when he struggled, but she stayed by his side and always supported him.”

Prior to the exciting news, Matthew and Molly did briefly split earlier this year. “It was very amicable, but they have both decided to go their separate ways,” an additional source told In Touch in May. “Molly was good for him and you have to hand it to her for hanging in there so long, but you can only help someone so much. At the end of the day, only Matt can help himself. He is in a really dark place and pals fear he may have relapsed.”

Thankfully, the pair was able to reconcile their differences. Beyond Molly’s compassion and understanding, she’s “a great influence” on Matthew, the insider notes. That said, the 17 Again actor still had to do some self-reflection to get sober. “He also brushed himself off and did the work to stay on the straight and narrow.”

Of course, the A-lister’s loved ones are “happy for him,” the source adds. “It’s like the old Matthew is back.”