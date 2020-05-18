Matthew Perry Steps Out for Smoke Break With Friend Weeks After Split From Molly Hurwitz

Time to unwind. Matthew Perry stepped out for a smoke break with a friend in Los Angeles nearly three weeks after his split from his girlfriend of two years, Molly Hurwitz. The Friends alum dressed casually for a walk around the neighborhood, rocking a blue polo shirt, sweatpants and a baseball cap.

Matthew, 50, appeared to be deep in conversation with his gal pal, carrying a lighter and water bottle in tow. The duo made the most of the sunny weather, which likely came as a welcome way to get out of the house for a bit.

In April, the actor was also spotted out and about rocking a face mask with headphones during a Sunday afternoon stroll, shortly before In Touch exclusively confirmed he and his longtime girlfriend called it quits.

“It happened very recently,” a source told In Touch about their breakup. “It was very amicable, but they have both decided to go their separate ways.”

Matthew is adjusting to his new single status, especially after he found “much-needed” stability in his relationship with the talent manager.

“Molly was good for him and you have to hand it to her for hanging in there so long, but you can only help someone so much,” another insider told In Touch about why the couple didn’t work out, despite their strong feelings for each other. “At the end of the day, only Matt can help himself. He is in a really dark place and pals fear he may have relapsed.”

The 17 Again star first crossed paths with Molly in 2018, although they were not pictured together until the following year. By December 2019, Matthew and the brunette beauty had gone public with their blossoming romance.

“Molly is a fun and quirky girl. She’s not a hard partier and has been a good influence on him,” another source told In Touch. “She’s been his rock.”

In the wake of their split, Matthew has been spending time with family and his loved ones, which appears to be helping lift his spirits.

