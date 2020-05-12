Leaning on his family. Matthew Perry was spotted spending quality time with his father, John Bennett Perry, and friends one week after In Touch exclusively confirmed he and girlfriend Molly Hurwitz had split.

The 50-year-old made sure to wear a face mask as he stepped out during the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, May 10. Although he kept his distance when he greeted his loved ones, he and his family looked thrilled to see one another.

It appears the Friends alum is leaning on those close to him after he ended his two-year relationship with the talent manager. “It happened very recently,” a source told In Touch of their split. “It was very amicable, but they have both decided to go their separate ways.”

Although the former couple went public with their relationship in December 2019, Molly insinuated the duo were together longer than they let on. “Second year being my Valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer,” the brunette beauty wrote on her private Instagram account in February, right after the actor had joined the platform. “HVD to my favorite.”

Once the former flames revealed they were an item, another source gushed over his better half to In Touch. “Molly is a fun and quirky girl. She’s not a hard partier and has been a good influence on him,” the insider exclusively dished at the time. “She’s been his rock in recent months.”

Following their split, Matt was spotted taking a stroll on April 26, and looked rather glum and disheveled. Although he may be sad to be single again, his former costars David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc are there to help. In November 2019, a source revealed to In Touch they would “love to play matchmaker,” adding, “He was on the dating apps for a while, but his former costars think he should ditch them to meet a more appropriate woman.”

While the guys may be down to play cupid, it might take a little bit for Matt to be ready to date again. “Molly was good for him and you have to hand it to her for hanging in there so long, but you can only help someone so much,” an insider exclusively told In Touch about the reason for their breakup on May 6. “At the end of the day, only Matt can help himself. He is in a really dark place and pals fear he may have relapsed.”

Scroll below to see photos of the beloved actor reuniting with his family.