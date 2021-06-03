The ring is off. Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz was seen out and about in Los Angeles sans her engagement ring on Wednesday, June 2, one day after the Friends actor, 51, confirmed that they had called off their wedding and split.

Walking their shared puppy Alfred (a doodle mix) and her dog Carla, the literary agent, 29, was spotted using a leash for Alfred that featured the iconic Friends logo.

Matthew previously introduced Alfred to his social media followers in January 2021 by posting a picture of himself with the puppy, asking his fans on Instagram, “Who’s cuter? Don’t answer that.”

Announcing the split after six months of dating, Matthew told People on Tuesday, June 1, “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.”

The couple, who began dating in 2018, had previously had their ups and downs, having split briefly in April 2020.

Of their first breakup, an insider told In Touch at the time, “It was very amicable, but they have both decided to go their separate ways.”

Adding that Molly was “good for him” amid his personal struggles, the source said that “you have to hand it to her for hanging in there so long, but you can only help someone so much.”

Eventually, the two reunited and Matthew proposed in November 2020, telling People of their engagement, “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Following his engagement, an insider told In Touch that Matthew was “happier than ever” and that Molly was a “great influence on him” and “literally gave him something to live for.”

Matthew’s split from Molly comes days after the premiere of the highly anticipated Friends reunion special on HBO Max on May 27, which featured Matthew and the rest of his former castmates on the NBC sitcom.

And while Matthew sparked concerns over his health when he appeared to slur his speech during the reunion special, the slurring was reportedly due to dental surgery he underwent shortly before taping.

To see photos of Molly’s outing without her engagement ring, scroll through the photos below.