Matthew Perry and Fiancee Molly Hurwitz Split 6 Months After Engagement: ‘I Wish Molly the Best’

It’s over. Matthew Perry and fiancée Molly Hurwitz split six months after getting engaged, the Friends actor confirmed on Wednesday, June 2.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best,” the sitcom star, 51, told People.

This is not the first time the couple, who began dating in 2018, have broken up. Matthew and Molly, 29, briefly split in April 2020.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock; YouTube

“It was very amicable, but they have both decided to go their separate ways,” an insider told In Touch at the time, revealing the 17 Again actor’s personal struggles were a factor. “Molly was good for him and you have to hand it to her for hanging in there so long, but you can only help someone so much.”

However, they rekindled their romance, and Matthew popped the question in November 2020. “I decided to get engaged,” the Massachusetts native told People after Molly accepted his proposal. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Matthew’s breakup news comes on the heels of the much-anticipated Friends reunion special, which premiered on HBO Max on May 27. The nearly two-hour event brought back together the original cast, including Matthew, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Matthew sparked health scare concerns when he appeared to slur his speech during the reunion special, but according to reports, the Fools Rush In actor underwent dental surgery shortly before filming, which resulted in the change of his speech patterns.

Friends executive producer Kevin Bright gave his thoughts on the actor’s current state during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the same day.

“I talked to him. It was great seeing him again,” the 66-year-old TV exec said. “And what people say is what people say. I don’t have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he’s very funny on the show. But yes, I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward.”

It looks like Matthew is beginning a new chapter.