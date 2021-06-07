Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, is rejoining pumpkin season after taking a break from participating, the couple shared in a new teaser clip for the upcoming Tuesday, June 8, episode of Little People, Big World.

Matt, 59, and Caryn, 53, shared the update in a sneak peek video obtained by People on Monday, June 7, showing the duo discussing how they will run the farm after he bought out ex Amy Roloff’s portion of the family land.

“My mom’s not part of the big decision-making of pumpkin season this year,” Matt and Amy’s son Zach Roloff explains, noting Amy will have some involvement in the presentation. “My mom loves taking photos and so she’s still planning on participating,” he adds. “My mom’s almost the face of pumpkin season in a way, showing her presence and saying hi to everyone. It’s just a big part of a lot of people’s experience[s].”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Caryn and Matt are expecting some big changes. “We know people have to wear masks, we know we have to do social distancing and we know we have to have a low-touch operation,” Caryn says. “We’re kind of focusing on those three things and then seeing where we can land.”

Amy and Matt raised their four children: Zach, Jeremy, Molly and Jacob on the farm for nearly three decades before their divorce in 2016. In recent months, Matt bought out Amy’s portion of the land and became the sole owner, which has been yet another shift in the family dynamic amid Amy’s engagement to Chris Marek.

In the upcoming episode, Caryn reveals she is excited to return to her pumpkin season duties after taking some time off, noting she wanted to give Amy and Matt the space they needed to rebuild their lives separately post-split.

“I used to run pumpkin season forever and we decided it was just the time for me to take a step back to keep the peace,” she shares in a confessional. Matt chimes in to explain, “Caryn and I decided, ‘Hey, it’s probably best if she’s not involved in the pumpkin season.’ She graciously and respectfully took a step back.”

“I did it for a decade,” Caryn shares of the assistance she gave during pumpkin season. “I loved it. I was clean. COVID hit. Now somehow, I ended right back up in the middle of it,” she jokes, as Matt adds, “You got a two-year break.”

“I’m married to the guy that owns a pumpkin patch. How can I not be into it?” Caryn continues, catching her mistake. “I’m not married. Did I say married?”

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.