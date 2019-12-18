‘LPBW’ Star Caryn Chandler Says She’s ‘Careful’ Not to Call Herself Jackson and Lilah’s ‘Grandma’

She knows her place. Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, often dotes on her man’s grandchildren. Although the Little People, Big World star loves them as her own, she is cautious not to step on anyone’s toes. *Cough cough,* Amy Roloff *cough cough.*

“I am careful not to call myself their actual ‘grandma,’ but I love them just the same,” she wrote with a heart emoji when replying to a fan who called her a “great grandma” on Tuesday, December 17.

The reality star took to Instagram to share a photo of the family getting in the holiday spirit. Caryn smiled big as she held newborn Lilah, while Matt, 58, sat with Jackson, 3. Zach and Tori Roloff appeared to be feeling the holiday cheer in the photo.

“It’s the most wonderful time … of the year! 🎶 🎄Since Matt & I will be traveling to AZ, our Christmas came early! Cheers to love, laughter, & warm snuggles to keep in our pocket. Thank you Z, T, J and baby Lilah for a magical eve of holiday memories. We luv [sic] you,” she captioned the photo with a red heart.

Matt often praises Caryn for being a great girlfriend and maternal figure to his kids and grandkids. “@carynchandler1 is amazing!” he captioned a photo of the family on December 16. “She figured out how to hold two back-to-back early Christmas events with the grandkids so everyone got their own individual attention while still celebrating and sharing as a united family.”

The proud grandfather went on to thank his children for being so inviting. “Thanks for sharing your precious [families] with Grandpa and ChaCha a little early this season so we can break away from the incoming cold weather and get to AZ where the temps are a bit warmer.” He added, “We had the two best family Christmas parties ever. #thekidslovewhatgrandpagot4them #grandpagettingbetteratpickinggifts #chachaIsteachinggrandpaeverythingheneedstoknow #morephotoslater.”

Fans were thrilled to see their favorite TV family celebrating as one. “I bet ChaCha decorated the tree, it’s gorgeous. And Jackson and Lilah look so darn cute in their Christmas jammies,” one user commented. “So beautiful and you guys look so happy MERRY CHRISTMAS,” another added with a smiley face emoji. We love to see everyone getting along!