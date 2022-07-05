Using his platform. Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff revealed that he is launching a new YouTube channel.

Matt, 60, shared the news by updating his Instagram bio in July. “Matt Roloff — new YouTube channel live [September] 1,” he wrote along with a link to a YouTube page.

The YouTube page linked to the TLC star’s Instagram account doesn’t provide any information about the type of videos that will be included on the channel. However, the page does include nine videos that were posted in late 2021 and early 2022.

In the previously updated videos, the Roloff patriarch gave fans a glimpse into his daily life and tasks at Roloff Farms.

He shared the news as he continues to feud with his son, Zach Roloff. After Zach, 32, expressed interest in taking over part of Roloff Farms, LPBW viewers watched the father-son duo negotiate over the family farm. They didn’t see eye to eye and Matt ultimately put the 16 acres of the farm — which includes the former family home and barn — up for sale.

The negotiations played out on the season 23 premiere in May, which featured Zach calling the situation “toxic.” The father of three added that he was “offended” that Matt didn’t want to sell him the farm. “The whole thing was weird. All of a sudden, he makes excuses and reasons why we’re not good enough to run the farm,” Zach said in a confessional interview.

Matt’s ex-wife, Amy Roloff, weighed in on the feud and admitted her ex should have taken “the higher road.”

“We’ve heard over time this was going to be part of the family, this was going to be the legacy, and now to see the end result with a ‘for sale’ sign,” the reality star, 57, told Us Weekly in June. “Change happens, it’s not always happy, but eventually, maybe this will be a step where we can all move forward and see how we can all come back together.”

After she seemingly showed support for Zach in the feud, Amy and Matt put their differences aside when they spent time together with their partners. The exes posed for a photo with Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, and Amy’s husband, Chris Marek, while visiting their longtime friends from Texas.

“Cheer this photo on!!! That’s the tall and short of it! Period,” Matt wrote via Instagram on June 25. “Negative people, please go away gracefully … you don’t possess adequate discernment to speak your inadequate mumble jumbo.”