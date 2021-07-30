The wedding countdown is on! Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff shared her excitement to marry fiancé Chris Marek one month before their highly anticipated nuptials at Roloff farms.

“The BIG day is almost here,” wrote the bride-to-be, 56, on Friday, July 30, in the caption of her new Instagram post including a portrait from their stunning outdoor photo shoot. “28 days I’ll marry my love, my friend, my partner.”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

Amy revealed all of the things she is looking forward to doing with her future husband, adding how honored she feels to have Chris forever by her side.

“The one I’ll start and end my day with. Hold hands, kiss and hug,” the Hillsboro, Oregon, resident continued her sentimental message. “The one I get to have coffee with, talk to and have those conversations that are easy and hard, take rides and travel with, share faith, hopes and dreams with and live life together.”

“In 28 days, I’m blessed to get to say, ‘I do’. I love you, Chris Marek,” Amy concluded.

Former LPBW star and Amy’s daughter-in-law Audrey Roloff rejoiced in the comments, writing, “The final countdown!!!” Amy’s other daughter-in-law Isabel Rock, who is expecting baby No. 1 with husband Jacob Roloff, also said she was “so excited” to see the couple taking their relationship to the next level.

As the wedding countdown continues, Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, is having a countdown of his own until his “dream barn” is finished being built on the farm. The Against Tall Odds: Being a David in a Goliath World author, 59, previously told fans he had the “best possible crew” working on the structure to get it completed in time so that Amy and Chris could use it on their big day.

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

Amy and Matt have seemingly come a long way in their relationship following their divorce, which was finalized in May 2016.

Matt has been dating Caryn Chandler since 2017, and on this season of LPBW, he’s made a big effort to show support ahead of Amy’s nuptials to Chris.

“I’m excited to host Amy’s wedding and excited for her and for Chris,” Matt said during the July 20 episode. “I still feel it’s a little weird — being on my ex’s property now,” Amy chimed in, admitting, “But I’m appreciative that we were able to make it work and happen.”

Chris and Amy will be making it official on August 28.