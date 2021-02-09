Party of four! Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are one of the Lifetime show’s most successful couples — even though their marriage didn’t start off on the right foot.

Jamie and Doug made their MAFS debut on season 1 of the social experiment in 2014, which took a scientific approach to a traditional dating show. A team of experts — which included clinical psychologist Dr. Joseph Cilona, sexologist Dr. Logan Levkoff, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and humanist chaplain Greg Epstein — sorted through applications of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. Those experts then matched couples based on their answers to a lengthy questionnaire. Then, the matched couples met for the very first time at the altar on their wedding day.

Jamie, who had a previous reality TV stint as a contestant on Ben Flajnik’s season 16 of The Bachelor, did not have a warm first reaction towards her future husband. As soon as she saw Doug waiting for her at the altar, she immediately started to cry.

“This is the worst feeling,” she said in her confessional as she wiped away tears. “Obviously I wasn’t like ‘What a knockout!’ You know? I couldn’t help but look at his family, cause they were like beaming with huge smiles looking at me and I just happened to be not attracted to the guy.”

The New York native stuck it out with Doug for the remainder of the experiment and decided to remain married. In 2015, the couple renewed their vows on the one-year anniversary of their TV wedding. They announced they were expecting baby No. 1 together in July 2016.

Tragedy struck weeks later when Jamie suffered a miscarriage at 17 weeks, and she later revealed the meaningful name they chose for their firstborn son, Johnathan Edward. “We decided to name our baby boy Johnathan because he is truly a gift from God. We love him so much and cannot wait to one day be reunited with this little one,” she wrote in her blog. “Doug’s middle name is Edward after his grandpa. Doug wanted to give him his middle name. Our firstborn will share daddy’s middle name. I think this is so beautiful and meaningful.”

The couple announced Jamie was pregnant and expecting their rainbow baby — a term used to describe children born after a miscarriage — in January 2017. They welcomed daughter Henley Grace that August.

Jamie and the New Jersey native suffered two more miscarriages — one due to a chemical pregnancy in September 2018 and a second in January 2019 at 10 weeks. In September 2019, Jamie announced she was expecting again with a “viable” pregnancy. She and Doug welcomed their second child in May 2020. While they referred to their son as “Hayes” during Jamie’s pregnancy, the couple ultimately decided to change his name to “Hendrix” after meeting him at birth.

“Long story short, it’s loosely tied to our angel baby Jonathan,” Jamie explained about why they decided to go with “Hendrix” during an Instagram Live that month.

