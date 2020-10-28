To stay together or to breakup? Married at First Sight star Miles Williams is unsure about whether he wants to remain married to wife Karen Landry or if he wants to get divorced on decision day.

“I feel like my head and my heart are in two different places,” Miles, 26, tells cameras in In Touch‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, October 28 episode. My head is saying, ‘You’ve been married for four months and you haven’t gotten what you need and you should get a divorce.’ My heart is saying, ‘Karen is the type of person that you’ve wanted and what she’s showing in the last three or four weeks is somebody that you could see yourself spending the rest of your life with for sure.’ So I think that’s what makes this a very complicated decision.”

The couple met in person during the season 11 premiere, at the altar right before they said, “I do.” But because Miles’ identity was accidentally revealed to Karen before their wedding day, she got the added bonus of being able to look up her husband-to-be on social media before their first encounter, and she opened up about her reaction to seeing her soon-to-be partner in person.

“He actually looked better in person,” she exclusively told In Touch in July. “I was happy to meet my handsome groom. … I was so emotional that day and terrified, to be honest. It was legit the scariest thing I’ve ever done. But after we got a few moments to talk and break the ice, things went surprisingly well! It felt very natural and we ended up having a blast. At one point I forgot the cameras were there!”

All Married at First Sight couples face the challenge of meeting, marrying, honeymooning and then moving in and adjusting to life with a complete stranger. But this season’s couples had the added obstacle of having to hunker down and self-quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[I have] no regrets, but I do wish the timing of things would have been different,” the Louisiana native explained. “Going through this process during a pandemic and having the experience last over twice as long as anticipated was so hard. I was challenged in every way. It took a minute to get comfortable in the process and my relationship.”

Miles also agreed that he and his wife’s marriage was put to the test because of the lockdown in New Orleans. “There were so many elements of our life that were out of our control that made life really difficult and overwhelming,” the South Carolina native said. “[But] I believe everything happened in the way and time that it needed to.”

It seems fans will just have to wait to find out if Miles and Karen’s marriage will last!

The season 11 finale of Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesday, October 28 at 8 p.m. ET.