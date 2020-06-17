Love in the Big Easy! Lifetime’s Married at First Sight is heading to New Orleans for season 11 of the hit reality TV series, which means five new couples will be saying “I do” after meeting at the altar.

This upcoming season will feature 17 2-hour long episodes, which will fully capture each couple’s journeys as they go from their weddings to their honeymoons to the nesting phase as they move in together. After that, reality sets in as they have to work on their marriage with the added stress of daily life, work and busy schedules. At the end of the eight-week experiment, each couple will be faced with making the decision of staying together or getting divorced.

Season 11 is set to premiere on July 15 at 8 p.m., but viewers will get an inside look into how each couple was matched before the season begins. The Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special will air on Wednesday, July 8, at 8 p.m. and it will feature the show’s experts — Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Cal Roberson — as they break down their matchmaking process.

Following the Matchmaking Special at 9 p.m., Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier will host the Kickoff Special, as he and a group of panelists (Emily Longeretta – Senior Entertainment Editor, Us Weekly; Tierney Bricker – Features Editor/Special Correspondent – E! News; Max Fata – The Celeb Talk Guy and Angelique Jackson – Events and Lifestyle Producer/Red Carpet reporter – Variety) to discuss all things MAFS, interview fan-favorite couples and begin the countdown to season 11.

Fans will also be able to catch up with couples from past seasons of MAFS with the self-shot spinoff series, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam. The show follows the stories of nine fan-favorite couples as they self-quarantine together during the coronavirus pandemic. Lifetime will continue to air new episodes on Thursday nights starting in July. The Wednesday, June 17 episode of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam will feature the long-awaited home birth footage of season 1 MAFS couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, as they welcome their second child together during the quarantine.

“Both Jamie and I try to document as much as we can,” Doug exclusively told In Touch about filming their footage for Couples Cam shortly after the birth of son Hendrix in May. “We share most of our life on social media anyway, but this show will take fans into some major decisions in our life. Specifically the tough decision on where we [wanted to] give birth to our son, and the back and forth that took place before deciding that we would have a home birth.”

Keep scrolling below to learn more about the Married at First Sight season 11 couples!