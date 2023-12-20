Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell made her reality TV debut on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras in 2009 alongside her famous family members, June “Mama June” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. While Anna stepped away from the reality TV spotlight, June later got her own show in 2017, Mama June: From Hot to Not, which was later rebranded in season 6 as Mama June: Family Crisis.

Anna reunited with her family on screen during June’s February 2023 wedding to her husband, Justin Stroud, but sadly, one month later, it was revealed Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Fans are curious about Mama June’s eldest daughter and what has happened to her health.

What Happened to Anna From ‘’Mama June: Family Crisis’?

Anna died at 29 years old on December 9, 2023, after a 10-month battle with stage 4 adrenal cancer. The former reality TV personality — who was first diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma in her liver, kidney, and lung in January 2023 — was surrounded by family during her final hours, which included her mother, sister Alana, her daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, and her husband, Eldridge Toney.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” the mom of three confirmed the news via Instagram. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her … We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult.”

Meanwhile, her younger sister Alana wrote that her “heart was completely broken.”

“Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is,” the Toddlers and Tiara alum wrote in a lengthy tribute. “Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality. I’m so glad that you waited til I was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven!”

Will Anna Appear on Future Episodes of Mama June’s Show?

Anna filmed the last days of her cancer battle for the upcoming season of Mama June: Family Crisis, as she hoped to raise visibility for others fighting the disease.

“The filming was something that Anna wanted to do,” Eldridge told People on December 18, 2023. “She wanted to bring awareness to her rare type of cancer because there is still so much unknown about it and it is very rare.”

Mama June previously said her daughter was “open to documenting everything ”in her final hours. Anna “wanted fans to know everything she faced, since she was always candid with them,” insiders close to the family told TMZ on December 13. “Anna had no problems with the production team filming her journey.”

Members of the reality TV series’ production team were present for Anna’s funeral as they were considered “friends and family,” however the event was not filmed for the show.