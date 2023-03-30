Showing support. Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s family has spoken out the same day it was revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo“ Thompson, known for her time on Toddlers and Tiaras, was the first to address the news, taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 30, commenting on her sister’s condition. “This is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home no matter how famous they are,” her post read. “Yes, I’m very famous but normal s–t happens to me and my family and y’all need to realize that asap.”

A Facebook post by mom June “Mama June” Shannon followed shortly thereafter, with the reality TV matriarch saying that the road has been “very emotional” so far. “We are sticking together,” she wrote, before adding that she and husband Justin Stroud are “doing everything we can do and to be there for Anna and [boyfriend Eldridge Toney].” “Just pray for all of us especially her girls,” Mama June concluded. “We appreciate y’all so much.”

Anna, 28, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. TMZ was first to report the news on March 30.

The former TV personality underwent a series of tests after experiencing stomach aches and cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney and lung.

According to the outlet, Mama June’s eldest daughter underwent her first round of chemotherapy in February.

The National Cancer Institute explained that adrenal carcinoma “is a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland.”

June, 43, shares Anna with ex David Dunn. The Mama June: From Not to Hot star is also the mother to daughters Jessica Shannon and Lauryn “Pumpkin“ Shannon with ex Michael Anthony Ford and Alana with ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

While Anna had been estranged from her mother in the past, she recently reunited with her family to attend June’s wedding to Justin Stroud in February.

All four of June’s daughters walked her down the aisle before she married Justin, 34, for a second time. The couple previously tied the knot in March 2022.

“We wanted to have a small and very intimate wedding, so we didn’t have any groomsmen or bridesmaids,” the Toddlers and Tiaras alum told Entertainment Tonight about their second wedding. “All four of my girls walked me down to Justin and his mom walked him down the aisle.”

June went on to explain that the wedding marked a rare occasion in which every family member was able to attend. “This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014,” she explained to the outlet. “So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!”

Anna is a mother herself and shares daughters Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7, with her estranged husband, Michael Cardwell. The former couple tied the knot in 2014 before announcing their split in 2017.

She has since moved on with her boyfriend Eldridge. Despite being happy in her current relationship, Anna previously revealed that she has no plans to rush down the aisle.

“You never know what will happen,” the mother of two told The Sun in June 2021. “I always tell him marriage is just a piece of paper saying, ‘Hey you’re married.’”

Anna added, “I told myself if we make it past four years, then we can talk more about it.”