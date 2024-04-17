June “Mama June” Shannon revealed she had resorted to using weight loss injections after she gained 130 pounds.

June, 44, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 16, to share a video explaining her decision to start getting semaglutide injections. According to the FDA website, semaglutide prompts “the body to produce more insulin, which reduces blood glucose (sugar).” Ozempic or Wegovy are examples of semaglutide, which were initially used for type 2 diabetes and chronic obesity treatments.

The TV personality began the clip by explaining she underwent weight loss surgery in 2015. June went from weighing 550 pounds to 311 pounds on the day of the surgery, and she eventually weighed in at 195 pounds.

While June said she was able to keep the weight off for a long time, she started noticing she put on weight in the past year or two. After noting she experienced stress while taking care of her late daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, amid her cancer battle, June has “packed on” approximately 130 pounds.

The reality star initially wanted to undergo a bariatric revision surgery, though was told the procedure wouldn’t do her any good. The mother of four then began trying to lose weight naturally, though struggled to make progress and ultimately chose to start getting semaglutide injections.

“Come along with me as I go through this journey. I know a lot of y’all are on similar journeys so let’s do it together. Tell me what your experiences are pros and cons and everything,” she wrote in the caption. “I will be updating every week how things are going as I know I’m not the only person that has struggled since having a bariatric surgery. But Dr. Anna Charon with @miamiderm u can do on a telehealth from your home or in person.”

While she is now being open about using injections, June previously shut down any possibility of her taking Ozempic to lose weight. “I don’t want to try Ozempic because, honestly, I’ve heard about so many bad side effects,” she told the Daily Mail in May 2023. “It is using a drug that isn’t really prescribed to do that. They’re using a diabetic drug to take care of weight loss.”

June has been open about her fluctuating weight over the years, while she previously opened up about her diet during an exclusive interview with In Touch in November 2020.

Courtesy of June Shannon/Instagram

“I’m going gluten-free and dairy-free as much as possible,” the Mama June: Family Crisis star said at the time. “For me, everybody says cut out bread and pasta. I’m not a really big bread or pasta person anyway, so that’s not a big issue for me.”

However, June admitted she wasn’t doing anything else to maintain her figure. “That’s pretty much all that I do. I mean, I barely eat anyways,” June explained. “I was surprised when I actually gained that much weight.”