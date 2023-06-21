While Married at First Sight stars Zack Freeman and Bao Huong Hoang were initially married to other people at the beginning of season 13, the pair seemingly found their own sparks after Decision Day. But what happened between Zack and Bao after the cameras stopped rolling? Keep reading to get an update on season 13 stars in 2023.

Who Were MAFS’ Zack and Bao Originally Married To?

Zack was originally matched with Michaela Clark, while Bao married her husband, Johnny Lam, during season 13, which premiered in July 2021. Four months after the respective couples called it quits, Zack asked Bao on a date during the Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? special in December 2021.

Lifetime

“I think anyone going into this process, like, wants to date intentionally. Like, you wanted to be married, so I understand that. I feel the same exact way,” he explained, noting that his motivations for the marriage experiment were aligned with hers. “Nothing changes about how I feel about being married. I think it’s kind of a big risk, us going out. I wouldn’t just do this if I wasn’t serious.”

What Happened to MAFS’ Zack and Bao After Filming?

While they both agreed they weren’t interested in dating other people, with Zack attending a Thanksgiving family gathering with Bao, it was later revealed the finance specialist was also allegedly dating another woman at the same time.

Elena Guevara, the alleged other woman, came forward in a lengthy interview in December 2021, noting that she had been dating him for over a month after initially connecting with him while the show was still airing.

“I had no idea [Bao and Zack were together], and he had told me that we weren’t able to go on dates in public because we’d be photographed together and posted on a blog,” she claimed in the interview on the Little Black Book YouTube Channel. “He told me that if he was photographed with another woman, then the show would sue him because everyone had to be under the impression that he and Michaela were still married because people couldn’t know about the divorce and he couldn’t file for divorce yet until after Decision Day.”

She explained that after seeing Zack in Bao’s holiday photos, she “tried to have an adult conversation with him” but he denied dating anyone. She later privately messaged Bao and the two women compared notes.

Bao later confirmed during the Married at First Sight season 16 kickoff in January 2023 that Zack’s infidelity was the reason they ended their relationship.

“That is true [Zack cheated on me],” Bao replied to host Kevin Frazier. “There is truth to that, yes.”