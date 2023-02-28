Married at First Sight brought one of the most drama-filled storylines ever to the franchise with the match of Paige Banks and Chris Williams. From a lack of attraction to a surprise pregnancy, the season 12 couple kept fans on the edge of their seat all the way until Decision Day! Keep reading to get an update on Married at First Sight season 12 stars Chris and Paige in 2023.

What Happened on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12?

While the experts thought the accountant and entrepreneur would be a great match on paper, it would only be days into their marriage when Paige had to deal with something never encountered in the series — a pregnant ex-fiancée. Chris also wasn’t shy to express his lack of attraction toward Paige, however, still slept with her throughout the season.

Lifetime

Despite her new husband’s many flaws, fans were shocked as Paige continued to try to make the relationship work with Chris.

Are ‘Married at First Sight’ Stars Chris and Paige Still Together?

While viewers thought the couple would easily go their separate ways on the season finale, that wasn’t the case. Not only did Chris apologize in a grand gesture for his mistreatment of Paige, but he revealed his ex suffered a miscarriage.

“I’m legitimately sorry for ruining this. You were what I needed in a wife, and I didn’t appreciate it,” Chris told Paige in front of the experts, during the May 2021 episode. “When I stated that I was afraid of falling in love, I meant that.”

The pair ultimately decided not to stay married on Decision Day. However, during the May 2021 reunion show, Chris and Paige revealed they had attended counseling in an attempt to fix the marriage. However, after things didn’t improve, the pair chose to divorce.

Who Is Mercedes Myrick?

Mercedes was Chris’ ex-fiancé and the pair had ended things just a few months before Chris’ casting on the show.

Unfortunately, Chris revealed Mercedes suffered a miscarriage only two months into her pregnancy.

“I wrestled with this but here it goes,” Chris wrote via his Instagram, revealing the bombshell in March 2021. “August 2020 I found out some of the greatest news I had heard ever. I would be a dad. Even though this was the case it was unfortunate given certain circumstances! I just wanted to be the best dad I could be. It was the most confused period I had ever experienced! My family was happy because there was going to be an addition to our family. “

Where Is ‘MAFS’ Star Paige Banks in 2023?

Following her time on the show, the accountant left with a “better understanding of who she is” and no longer speaks to her ex.

“I’m not perfect, I never claim to be, but the reason I don’t want to speak on him is because there’s just nothing to speak about at this point,” she told Essence in November 2021. “He is a grown man and he can deal with his own actions accordingly, and I’ll handle mine as well. I don’t really have anything to say. Did I see it? Yes. Do I have a comment about it? No.”

Apart from traveling and purchasing a second home, Paige revealed during the Married at First Sight: Decision Day Dish in May 2022 that she was also writing a book.

Where Is ‘MAFS’ Star Chris Williams in 2023?

While Chris’ relationship status is currently unknown, the Chicago native keeps his followers updated on his travels and entrepreneurial ventures on social media.