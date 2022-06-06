Congrats! Married at First Sight couple Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya officially welcomed their first son, Reign Randall, on Friday, June 3.

“We’re so excited. It’s all so surreal and still feels like a dream come true,” Woody, 32, gushed in a statement to People. “He’s so precious.”

“We had an at home delivery, so it was nice to create that energy ourselves, surrounded with each other and the birthing team,” the new mom, 31, added. “It was special and very intimate.”

The new dad previously gushed about his wife in a sentimental Mother’s Day post. “I love staring at you with our little angels because you are the most precious treasure I have in my life,” the New Orleans native penned in May 2022. “Right from the start, you were the one who nurtured me, prayed over me, worried about me, guided me, and supported me in every pursuit. Thank you for being there every day with just the love I needed.”

The season 11 couple made their debut on the series when the controversial marriage experiment took New Orleans for the first time. While the show matches strangers to be married, Woody and Amani shared on their YouTube channel they had actually crossed paths two weeks before meeting at the aisle.

“We met at my old job, I was bartending part-time,” Amani explained in December 2020. The pair shared light conversation but kept flirtation to a minimum as they were both already matched to be married.

After the couple’s immediate chemistry at their wedding, the duo quickly became fan-favorites in the franchise. The pair announced their pregnancy on their two-year anniversary of meeting on the reality show. “Today marks 24 months I’ve been married to the love of my life, Woody Randall,” the new mom wrote back in February 2022. “The biggest gift of all is being 24 weeks pregnant with the new love of our life.”

Opening about the moment she found out she was pregnant to Essence, Amani explained, “I had been feeling pretty sick after a visit to L.A. filming for the MAFS Boston special. I assumed it was food poisoning from ahi tuna, but Woody hoped I was expecting.”

Initially, she got a negative pregnancy test result, but her husband insisted she try again. “I reluctantly took another test one Saturday morning and yelled for him to come in the bathroom,” she continued. “He smiled and said, ‘What, are you pregnant?’ I nodded and handed him the positive pregnancy test. He smiled so big! I kicked him out of the bathroom [laughs].”