The next decade! Mady Gosselin celebrated her birthday with an adorable selfie one day after she and twin sister, Cara Gosselin, officially turned 20. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star couldn’t have smiled brighter in her new photo.

Mady quipped that “being the birthday girl isn’t all it’s cracked up to be” in her Instagram caption on Friday, October 9. Fans sweetly sent their well-wishes to both her and Cara in the comments section. While her twin sister does have a social media account of her own, Cara has yet to post anything on her page.

Courtesy Mady Gosselin/Instagram

Cara and Mady are two of the eight children shared by estranged reality TV exes Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin, who finalized their divorce in 2009. The former flames welcomed the twins on October 8, 2000, and had the sextuplets — Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin — four years later in May 2004.

Kate, 45, has been taking a social media hiatus as of late, but she did gush over her twin girls in a post shared in late 2019. “I love these kids fiercely … and I don’t apologize for my tears,” she wrote. “Times have been so tough and so needlessly unfair for them. Despite it all, they’ve turned out to be such wonderful, amazing human beings. I cannot wait to see what lies ahead for each of them once they get away from those who have tried to destroy them versus protect them!”

After returning home from college due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mady uploaded a stunning photo on October 8 following family drama with her dad. “Passport photo cheeeeck,” she wrote alongside her fresh-faced snap.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

There’s been a lot going on with the Gosselin brood as of late and it has likely taken a toll on them all. Jon and Kate’s son Collin accused his dad of being physically abusive in September, however the reality star-turned-DJ, 43, and his rep wholeheartedly denied the claims and said he’s always been a loving father.

Regardless of recent events, Mady seems to be in good spirits and focused on doing her own thing as she embarks on her twenties.

“Kate and Mady are on a lot better terms,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in December 2019. “Going away to college has actually made them closer. They love each other, but Mady wouldn’t mind if her mom didn’t comment on her social media posts, only because she wants her own identity.”

Keep the good times coming!