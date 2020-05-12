Mady Gosselin Claps Back After Wearing Gloves and Mask to the Park: ‘Better to Be Safe Than Sorry’

She’s got it covered! Mady Gosselin set the record straight about why she wore a face mask and gloves to the park during a birthday and Mother’s Day celebration on May 11. The Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum explained her reasoning after a fan trolled her for wearing protective gear there, saying it “doesn’t even prevent you from getting [coronavirus].”

“Seriously? Masks and gloves just to go into the park?” the social media user asked Mady, before wishing the sextuplets “Happy Birthday.”

Mady, 19, politely responded to the question, noting they were going to be around other individuals so it was important to take precautions. “It’s a public park so there were other people present. We wear the suggested protective gear out of courtesy to others,” she wrote with a smiley face emoji. “Besides, it’s better to be safe rather than sorry!”

Many of the former reality star‘s followers praised her for wording it so well. “Why put them down for being safe?” one questioned. “Well said. It’s common sense,” another noted. “They were doing the right thing, plus it’s none of your business,” a third added.

In the video she posted, her sister Leah could be seen waving to the camera as Mady sweetly said “you look so pretty.” Mady then panned the camera to Alexis, who told viewers she was smiling under her face mask. The TLC alum was clearly having a ball while safely ringing in the occasion with her loved ones in the photos she also shared.

Over the weekend, their mom, Kate Gosselin, took to Instagram with a heartfelt message gushing over the sextuplets on their milestone birthday. “Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen ‘Hershey Kisses,’ as they were called at birth! I love you so much! You’re six of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable! (They requested ‘junk cereals’ for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds!” she wrote in the caption.

Mady has been staying at home after her university closed in March and it looks like she’s enjoying this time with her family. “Kate and Mady are on a lot better terms. Going away to college has actually made them closer,” a source exclusively told In Touch about their relationship in December 2019, revealing the teen still wants to maintain her own identity.

She’s paving her own path and doing so safely!

