Finding her angles! Former Kate Plus 8 kid Mady Gosselin took to Instagram to share a rare black-and-white selfie and urged her followers to self-quarantine. The 19-year-old returned to her home in Pennsylvania after her university closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Hi from my house!” Mady captioned the sultry image on Thursday, March 26. “I hope everyone who is able to is staying home as much as possible during this time. Just a reminder that this is what we can do to protect the vulnerable people in our communities. Stay safe and healthy.”

In the comments, fans praised the brunette for her wise words and complimented her beauty. “You look great, Mady. I hope you’re all staying safe and doing great,” one user wrote. Another added, “Great message — beautiful girl!” A third chimed in, writing, “Thanks for the PSA, Mady!!!”

Since Mady has been home from school, she recruited her younger siblings for some entertainment. On March 21, the teen posted to TikTok with her brother Joel and sister Alexis. “Stuck in the house. What are we supposed to do?” Mady captioned a video of the three getting silly behind the camera.

Fans were elated to see Mady bonding with her younger siblings and gushed over how mature Joel and Alexis look. “Why do I feel like a proud auntie watching y’all so grown-up?” one user wrote with a pleading eyes emoji. “How are they 15? I’m CRYING I’ve watched since they were born.”

The college student even included her mom, Kate Gosselin, in one of her videos. “When you’re home for [six] months because of the coronavirus and you and your mom are going to fight,” she captioned a goofy clip on March 13.

Although family is very important to the young influencer, she has been trying to distance herself from the Gosselin name since leaving for college in fall 2019. “Kate and Mady are on a lot better terms. Going away to college has actually made them closer. They love each other, but Mady wouldn’t mind if her mom didn’t comment on her social media posts, only because she wants her own identity,” an insider told In Touch exclusively in December 2019. “She doesn’t want to be associated with the reality show and her parents’ drama.”

