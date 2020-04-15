Being her own person. Kate Plus 8 alum Mady Gosselin clapped back at a troll on TikTok who asked why all of her siblings weren’t in her videos. The 19-year-old made it clear that just because they are family, it doesn’t mean they are all the same.

“Where are all the others? I thought there were eight of you,” the user commented. In the clip, the college student and four of her kin — Joel, Aiden, Alexis and Leah — performed the “King’s Dead” viral TikTok dance. “Perks of having a million younger siblings,” she captioned the video. In response, the brunette beauty replied, “We’re individuals are we don’t always do everything together and that includes making TikToks! :)”

Despite the shady inquiry, other fans were elated to see their favorite reality show family make their comeback on social media. “This show was my LIFE,” one user wrote, while another added, “Y’all killed that.” A third chimed in, stating, “Old episodes of your show are brightening up my quarantine! Love your family.”

It’s no surprise the student is adamant about maintaining her individuality. The teen was known for butting heads with her mother, Kate Gosselin, on their hit TLC reality TV series. But once Mady left for college in the fall of 2019, she was able to work on her relationship with her mom and she has also been working on building her own brand away from her family.

Courtesy of Mady Gosselin/TikTok

“Kate and Mady are on a lot better terms. Going away to college has actually made them closer. They love each other, but Mady wouldn’t mind if her mom didn’t comment on her social media posts, only because she wants her own identity,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in December 2019. “She doesn’t want to be associated with the reality show and her parent’s drama.”

Courtesy of Mady Gosselin/TikTok

Kate has definitely calmed down when it comes to commenting on her daughter’s photos. Although Mady wants to say goodbye to her reality TV image, she still includes her mom every now and again. In March, the blonde beauty made an appearance in one of her daughter’s TikToks. “When you’re home for [six] months because of the coronavirus and you and your mom are going to fight,” Mady captioned the video of her sitting in the car with her mother.

While preserving her identity is important to her, she clearly values her family over everything else.