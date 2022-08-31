Getting real. Madonna explained why she regrets “both” of her failed marriages and said sex is her “obsession.”

While participating in a Q&A with fans via her YouTube Channel on Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” singer, 64, was asked what “wasn’t the best idea” in her life. “Getting married. Both times!” she replied.

Madonna’s first marriage was to Sean Penn, which lasted from 1985 until 1989. She was then married to Guy Ritchie from 2000 until 2008.

The “Papa Don’t Preach” singer shares daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, with ex Carlos Leon and son Rocco Ritchie, 22, with Guy, 53. Meanwhile, Madonna also adopted children Mercy and David, both 16, and twins Estere and Stelle, 10.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Another fan asked her what her “greatest guilty pleasure” is, with Madonna revealing that it’s “sex.” She went on to call the act her “current favorite obsession.”

In 2009, Madonna made it clear that she’s not open to the idea of getting married for a third time. While appearing on The Late Show With David Letterman in October of that year, the host asked if she would ever consider tying the knot again. “I think I’d rather get run over by a train,” she replied.

While she seems happy with her current sex life, it is not clear what Madonna’s current relationship status is. She broke up with Ahlamalik Williams after three years of dating in April, In Touch confirmed at the time.

“Madonna and Ahlamalik are dunzo,” the insider said. “They haven’t been together for months.”

Although the source noted that the “Like a Virgin” singer was the one who “called it quits,” the former pair’s “relationship ended amicably.”

“Stella and Estere are now 9 [years old], and Madonna is putting all of her love into them,” the insider added of her youngest children. “She’s beyond protective over the twins.”

Following the split, she shared a kiss with Dominican rapper Tokischa during a provocative performance at a concert for PRIDE NYC on June 23.

Madonna rocked mini shorts, combat boots and a sporty vest during the performance. Hours before taking the stage, she shared a video via TikTok that gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the show. The clip included shots from the dance rehearsals while her hit song “Hung Up” played in the background.