Even if you didn’t grow up in the ’80s, there’s a solid chance you’ve sang — and danced! — along to a Madonna song a time or two. After all, the Bay City, Michigan, native is one of the most famous pop stars in the world. (Ahem, they don’t call her the “Queen of Pop” for nothing.)

Madonna, whose full name is Madonna Louise Ciccone, rose to fame in the early 1980s after releasing her first self-titled album featuring hit tracks like “Lucky Star,” “Borderline” and “Holiday.” As of 2022, the singer has a whopping 14 studio albums under her belt, as well as 28 Grammy Award nominations and seven wins.

Of course, being in the spotlight for nearly four decades comes with a lot of public scrutiny, including plastic surgery speculation. Over the years, the mother of six has been accused of going under the knife on several occasions. However, Madonna has never publicly confirmed getting plastic surgery — but she has clapped back at haters!

In late 2018, fans began to speculate that Madonna got butt implants after giving a surprise performance at The Stonewall Inn in New York City on New Year’s Eve. Shortly after a video of the entertainer went viral, she took to Instagram to share a powerful message.

“Desperately seeking no one’s approval and entitled to free agency over my body lie everyone else!” she wrote, along with the hashtags: “freedom,” “respect,” “no fear” and “no discrimination.”

Since then, Madonna continues to tear up the spotlight! In fact, in September 2021, she performed at the MTV Video Music Awards looking more fabulous than ever in a black leather bodysuit. According to one of her personal trainers Craig Smith, Madonna doesn’t take her health and fitness routine lightly.

“She does a combination of circuit training, interval training, and resistance training. Dance is obviously a huge part of that,” Craig revealed to Daily Mail Australia in March 2016. Moreover, Madonna follows a macrobiotic diet, per Women’s Health, meaning most of her meals are vegetarian and sometimes, vegan.

The Grammy Award winner has some fans debating her shifting appearance. In March 2022, she posted a photo on Instagram teasing her upcoming biopic. Some of her 17.8 million followers noted that the star looked unrecognizable. Still, she posts photos of herself proudly.

“Good Things Come to Those Who Wait … Wanna Race Me …,” Madonna captioned the post with film related emojis.

