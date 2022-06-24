Putting on a show! Pop Queen Madonna shared a kiss with another artist during a recent performance, and it’s bringing everyone back to the 2003 MTV VMA Awards.

Keep reading to learn more about the risqué performance and her previous onstage PDA moments.

Who Did Madonna Kiss on Stage?

The “Like a Virgin” singer shared a passionate smooch with Dominican rapper Tokischa during a provocative performance at the Sandbox event for PRIDE NYC on Thursday, June 23.

MEGA

Madonna rocked mini shorts, combat boots and a sporty vest during the show while looking as extraordinary as ever. She uploaded a TikTok hours before the performance, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the show. The video included clips of dance rehearsals while her hit song “Hung Up” played in the background. From upbeat dancing to floor work, the video showed how mesmerizing her performance was going to be.

Has Madonna Kissed Celebrities on Stage Before?

The “Vogue” artist shook the stage (and everyone’s life) when she kissed Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV VMA Awards while performing Madonna’s hit “Hollywood.”

The “Lucky” artist wore a frisky lace white dress while the “Material Girl” star wore an all-black ensemble and tight up-do. Christina Aguilera was also on stage during the legendary performance, giving fans the holy pop trifecta.

Madonna dished on the infamous kiss, revealing that she’d do it all over again. “I’m not sure [Britney] would be into it, but it’d be really cool if we can reenact the original kiss,” she told Access in January 2022.

Did Madonna and Britney Spears Recreate the Kiss?

It seems like she spoke the reunion into existence because the pop divas locked lips — one more time — during Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari in June 2022.

“Britney, you look so happy and in love,” Madonna captioned her Instagram photo of the smooch. “I wish you and Sam all the best — last night was fun and sweaty!!”

As if the first kiss didn’t become a core memory for everyone, both fans and celebrities went wild when they saw the updated version. “Iconic Queens! Love you both so much!” Paris Hilton commented. “HERSTORY was made. Again!” another Instagram user wrote.