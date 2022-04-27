It’s over. Madonna and her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, have split “amicably” after three years of dating, a source tells In Touch.

“Madonna and Ahlamalik are dunzo,” the insider says. “They haven’t been together for months.”

Although the source notes that Madonna, 63, was the one who “called it quits,” the former pair’s “relationship ended amicably.”

“Stella and Estere are now 9 [years old], and Madonna is putting all of her love into them,” the insider adds, referring to her youngest children whom she adopted in 2017 from Malawi. “She’s beyond protective over the twins.”

A rep for Madonna did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

The Sun was the first to report the news of Madonna and Ahlamalik’s split.

Amid the news of their breakup, the “Material Girl” pop star seemingly alluded to her personal life by sharing a cryptic quote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 26.

“Karma said: when somebody in your life is not right for you, God will continuously use them to hurt you until you become strong enough to let them go,” the message read.

The former couple, who have a 35-year age difference, sparked dating rumors in 2019 after they were seen in public together on a few occasions. While she typically kept her love life off social media, the “Borderline” singer went Instagram official with the 28-year-old dancer in January 2020.

“Saying ‘goodbye’ to 2019!” Madonna captioned her carousel post at the time, which included photos of the two enjoying a sunny day out on a boat ride. “We continue to swim with sharks! And take the road less traveled by!!”

More than year later, Madonna gushed over her former love in a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute.

“Been around the world with my Valentine this year,” she captioned the post in February 2021, which featured multiple moments between the lovebirds looking cozy together. “Oh, what a beautiful trip. Happy Valentine’s Day, Mr. Williams.”

By the end of that year, the former lovebirds were seemingly going strong since they were spotted attending multiple events together. In June 2021, Madonna shared several snaps on social media of her and Alhamalik at the New York City Pride Party, where she performed at the Boom Boom Room club.

“Souvenirs from Pride Party at BOOM BOOM ROOM!” she wrote at the time alongside a photo of her and her beau posing for pictures.

Before dating Ahlamalik, Madonna was linked to a few other A-listers and was married twice. Among her most noteworthy relationships was her first husband, Sean Penn, whom she was married to from 1985 to 1989. In 1995, she met Carlos Leon. The two welcomed their daughter Lourdes Leon in October 1996. However, Madonna and Carlos, 55, split by 1997. She then moved on with her second spouse, Guy Richie, in 1999. The pair then tied the knot in December 2000 but called it quits in 2008. Madonna and Guy, 53, share children Rocco Ritchie and David Banda, whom they adopted in 2006.

In 2009, the mom of six welcomed daughter Mercy James via adoption from Malawi, followed by her twins Stella and Estere eight years later.