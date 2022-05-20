Left in shock. Madonna made it clear she’s not happy after learning she was blocked from posting Instagram Live videos.

The “Material Girl” singer, 63, took to Instagram on Friday, May 20, to share a video of her being prohibited to start live streaming. “What the f–k? We’re blocked from Live?” she asked as a notification explained the account can no longer post live videos.

“What’s happening? I’ve never worn so many clothes in my life,” Madonna said, referencing the many nude photos she’s posted on the social media platform.

After being told she “violated community guidelines,” the singer read the fine print and learned the platform claims to be “an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression.” She said that the entire situation had left her “speechless.”

Courtesy of Madonna/Instagram

“Not Us!!!! violation of community guidelines………. 👀🚨,” she captioned the video.

While the “Vogue” singer said she was “not given a reason” for being banned from the website, she quickly assumed it was due to her many revealing photos. On May 11, the hitmaker entered the NFT world with a bang by exposing the full frontal area of her body while nude in a handful of photos.

In a series of Instagram Story videos, she spoke to collaborator Sickick – whom she was supposed to go on Instagram Live with – over FaceTime and claimed the platform was “being really mysterious” about why she was blocked. “They’re not giving me a reason. It’s like a bureaucracy inside of a computer,” the mother of six said.

“I haven’t done anything lately. I haven’t done anything crazy. Not this week, anyways,” she said of the content she posts on to her page. “It may have been a delayed reaction from my NFTs last week, but I’m not really sure.”

She then took the opportunity to apologize to her fans that were waiting for her to start the Instagram Live. “I’m sorry to let everybody down. I was really looking forward to this,” she said of the streaming event with Sickick.

Madonna tried to make light of the matter by joking that she would “go back in time” to remove the photos. “I pledge allegiance to the censorship people,” she said before ending the call.

The Michigan native’s reaction to being banned from Instagram Live is not the first time she’s called out the social media platform. In November 2021, Madonna clapped back at Instagram for taking down her sexy photos that showed her nipple.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification,” she wrote via Instagram on November 25.