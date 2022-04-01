Maddox Jolie-Pitt: See How Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Son Has Transformed Over the Years!

All grown up! Maddox Jolie-Pitt has transformed so much since he first entered the Hollywood spotlight at just 7 months old when Angelina Jolie adopted him in 2002.

The 20-year-old studies biochemistry at the Yonsei University in South Korea, quite far away from the custody battle going on between his mother and Brad Pitt.

Angelina, 46, met Brad, 58, just two years after adopting Maddox. The pair got married ten years later, in 2014. Maddox is the eldest kid of six kids — Brad and Angelina also share Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox together. After five years of marriage, the actor and actress split in 2019 and began a long custody battle.

The student gave testimony against his father during the custody proceedings, and “it wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” a source told Us Weekly. “He doesn’t completely hate Brad, but he told the truth in the deposition he gave. He’s happy that his dad got help and is sober now.” The insider went on to say that Maddox was “very protective” of Angelina and is a “mama’s boy,” in the sense that “he’s the oldest and understands Angie better than anyone.”

“He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie,” the source continued. “Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”

Maddox opened up about some of the drama with his father in a September 2019 video interview exclusively obtained by In Touch. He commented on the nature of his relationship with his father. When asked if he thought Brad would ever visit him in South Korea, Maddox replied, “Um, I don’t know about that. Whatever happens, happens.”

“He actually hates all the divorce and custody back and forth and can’t wait for it to be over,” a source told In Touch in March 2021. The insider revealed that Maddox was looking forward to going back to school because of his parents’ divorce drama amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another insider told In Touch exclusively in March 2021 that despite all the drama, Brad “hasn’t given up hope” when it comes to mending his strained relationship with Maddox. “Brad loves Maddox and will always be there for him and his siblings.”

Keep scrolling to see pictures of how Maddox has grown up and transformed over the years.