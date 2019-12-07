'Teen Mom OG' Star Mackenzie McKee Visits Her Mom Angie Douthit Amid Hospitalization

Family first. Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee visited her mother, Angie Douthit, in the hospital on Friday, December 6, after sharing an emotional video revealing “things are not looking good” amid her mom’s cancer battle. Even though she has been facing serious health issues, Angie was all smiles while spending quality time with her daughter.

“I love you so much @angiedouthit,” the 25-year-old MTV alum captioned the sentimental snap, prompting several well-wishes and prayers from fans.

Angie is currently preparing to start hospice care now that her cancer has spread to her liver and brain. “Today was a little rough. Scans showed results that were not good,” she wrote while taking to Instagram with an update. “There is also some hemorrhaging in the brain. I will have two more doses of radiation and that will be the last treatment I will be given.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie McKee/Instagram

The TV personality said she will be able to go home in the next few days. “I haven’t been able to open my eyes all day and my head has been hurting badly,” she shared, noting how her other daughter, Kaylee, helped her to write this post.

“God told me early in my diagnoses that He would heal me, but I would have a long dark journey to take. I’m starting to think this is what He meant by long dark journey,” Angie recalled. “So please pray for me that I will be strong and be able to stop vomiting. Also please pray that I will be a mighty warrior for Christ. I love every one of you.”

Viewers found out that Angie was told she had only six months to live back in September. Mackenzie’s mom has continued to inspire fans with her strength and bravery, as she has been fighting for her life since January 2018.

After the recent findings, the reality star and her loved ones will be celebrating Christmas early this year.

Mackenzie recently posted a video of her own via Instagram Stories, where she discussed how much her mother wants to make a positive impact on the world before she leaves. “Every day for two years, [Angie] has made a motivational post at 3:30 a.m. on the dot, and this is the first morning she hasn’t,” she said, before revealing that many people have reached out to check on her.

The former Teen Mom 3 star held back tears while adding, “I’m hoping she’ll be here for Christmas.”

MTV

We’re keeping their family in our thoughts during this very tough time.