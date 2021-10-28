Where did the time go? Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout McKinney celebrated her eldest son, Bentley Edwards, becoming a teenager with a loving birthday tribute.

“This smart, gentle, kind soul is 13 years old today!!” the MTV mom, 30, who also shares kids Jayde, 6, and Maverick, 5, with husband Taylor McKinney in addition to son Bentley with ex Ryan Edwards, wrote on Wednesday, October 27.

“I’m so blessed to be your mom,” Maci added. “Happy Birthday Benny, I love you!”

Courtesy Maci Bookout/Instagram

In her portraits captured on the beach, Bentley was giving his mom a piggyback ride as they laughed and strolled on the sand. “All of his internet aunties are in shock at our Bentley being 13! Happy birthday!” one fan commented. “How is he 13?! We literally started watching this when Maci was 16,” another added.

MTV has captured many of Bentley’s milestone moments over the years, considering Maci documented her road to motherhood back on 16 & Pregnant. After welcoming their only child together, Ryan, 33, and Maci split for good in 2010.

“I just wanted to make the healthiest choice for Bentley and for myself personally,” she later said of her decision to part ways. “I would definitely say that was the right choice — 100 percent.”

Maci moved on romantically with her husband, Taylor, 32, whom she celebrated her 5-year wedding anniversary with in October. “5 years of being married to my best friend! What a beautiful, crazy adventure our life is,” she gushed alongside another photo of themselves posing together on the beach.

Courtesy of Maci Bookout McKinney/Instagram

As for Ryan, he and wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) share children Jagger, 3, and Stella, 22 months, and Mackenzie has a son Hudson from a past relationship in addition to his son Bentley. The Edwards family has been a regular fixture on TMOG, however, Ryan’s dad, Larry Edwards, announced they were fired from the series in March 2021, following coparenting drama on the reunion.

Despite the cast shakeup, Mackenzie, 24, and Ryan have both shared their excitement to move on from the show and their plans to focus on other goals.

Although visitations have been an issue for the families at times, Bentley and his step-brothers and step-sisters “definitely get along” Maci told In Touch exclusively in September, adding that he’s such a “good big brother to all of his siblings.”