Maci Bookout McKinney’s husband, Taylor McKinney, admitted that he didn’t feel “comfortable” with her ex Ryan Edwards “being around” Bentley on the new Tuesday, April 13, episode of Teen Mom OG.

In preparation of a father-son counseling session with their therapist, Dr. Ed, Ryan kept it real about his coparenting drama with ex Maci, 29, and said he was hopeful to clear the air with their 12-year-old son, Bentley, during a conversation with his wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer).

Courtesy Maci Bookout/Instagram

“My goal for this is just to get the truth out, the good, bad and the ugly, even if it’s something about me that maybe will be hard to tell him, that way, whether he believes it or not, at least he’s heard it and once you hear it you can never unhear it so, it’ll always be in the back of his mind,” the reality TV dad, 33 explained. ” Hopefully it’ll work out.” In response, Mackenzie said she was “optimistic” about the future and felt confident everything would work out for the best.

Following a solo therapy session, Bentley told his mom that Dr. Ed informed him that he also had a solo session with Ryan. Maci asked if it was via a phone call, and Bentley confirmed. “I think it’s a big step in the right direction. I’m happy for your dad,” she said. Dr. Ed previously explained he would want to see Ryan and Bentley separately at first, and then he would decide when it would be best to merge their sessions for father-son counseling.

Later on, she and Taylor chatted more thoroughly about the matter, and he expressed some of his biggest concerns.

“If Bentley and Dr. Ed feel comfortable bringing Ryan into a session, I think [Ryan] should take a drug test cause the few things he shows up to, he doesn’t look sober to me, in my opinion,” Taylor said. Maci wasn’t sure if Ryan was clean but told Taylor they would “cross that bridge” if and when it was an issue that would arise.

Courtesy of Maci Bookout/Instagram; Courtesy of Ryan Edwards /Instagram

“I’m just worried about Bentley right now,” she chimed in, noting that it could be just what they need to settle visitation disagreements. “Therapy is one thing that like, if you do it once, it’s actually one of the things that you’re like ‘I’m actually oddly relieved after that I’m gonna do that again maybe.’ We’ll see, it’s a step.”

Ryan, his wife, and parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, have since been fired from the show after filming the season 9 TMOG reunion. Producers reportedly want to focus more on Maci’s storyline going forward, but we will see all of the moments leading up to their exit in upcoming episodes.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.