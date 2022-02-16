A sound investment! Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout McKinney already owns a $625,000 Tennessee mansion, but she’s added to her real estate portfolio by purchasing two quaint cottages nearby on land overlooking a scenic creek for $190,000, In Touch has confirmed.

Maci’s purchase was completed on November 5, 2021, according to property records. Each cottage features two bedrooms and one bathroom and sit side by side on a 1.6-acre piece of land in Ooltewah, a scenic small town outside of Maci’s home base in the Chattanooga area.

The cottages have views of Wolftever Creek,and with a little bit of TLC and fixing up, would make excellent rental or vacation properties. The structures were built in 1976, and the interiors feature very simple floor plans of a small carpeted living room with an adjacent tiled kitchen. The bedrooms are in the back of the cottages, which come unfurnished.

Since the property is only 20 minutes away from Maci’s mansion, it’s likely she snapped them up as a “rental income opportunity,” which the real estate listing noted was a terrific option for the cottages. With former Teen Mom 2 stars Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer getting their own HGTV home renovation show, maybe the pair could team up with Maci to help turn the cottages into adorable and high-earning vacation properties?

Maci and her family are already living large in a 3,558 square-foot four-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion that was purchased in 2018. It features such amenities as massive modern kitchen, four-car garage, home movie theater, large backyard patio and a swimming pool. The stunning property has been featured during filming of Teen Mom OG and seen in numerous photos Maci has posted on her Instagram page.

The MTV star lives in the home with husband, Taylor McKinney, and their two children, daughter Jayde, 6, and son Maverick, 5, as well as Maci’s son Bentley Edwards, 13, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards.

Maci told In Touch exclusively in September 2021 that while she and Taylor are “done” having children, a new addition to their family is still a possibility. She explained that adoption is still very much “on the table.”

“It’s just a matter of the right timing. We have no idea how much is going to be on our plate at any given week or month or whatever. I don’t feel like we’re in a place like right now where we could give everything we would want to give,” Maci added while saying that adoption is “definitely still on the table but not right now.”