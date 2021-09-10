Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout McKinney is “done” having children with husband Taylor McKinney, but adoption is still very much “on the table,” she tells In Touch exclusively ahead of the new season.

“It’s just a matter of the right timing,” the reality star, 30, who shares kids Jayde, 6, and Maverick, 5, with Taylor and son Bentley, 12, with ex Ryan Edwards, says, highlighting that she and her husband, 32, have very busy schedules.

Courtesy of Maci Bookout/Instagram

“We have no idea how much is going to be on our plate at any given week or month or whatever,” she explains about them considering the option more when their lifestyles can permit raising another child.

“I don’t feel like we’re in a place like right now where we could give everything we would want to give,” Maci adds. “Definitely still on the table but not right now.”

Maci and Taylor have been married since October 2016, and they put on a united front throughout season 9 of TMOG amid coparenting drama with ex Ryan, 33, and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer). After the visitation disputes over Bentley resulted in a showdown between the Edwards brood and the McKinneys during the reunion, Ryan and his family were fired from the show in March.

When asked about where she stood with Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry, the I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof author previously told In Touch they haven’t “really had any conversations or communication at all since the reunion.”

Courtesy of Maci Bookout/Instagram

Maci said the same of her status with Mackenzie, 24, noting the former MTV star “would be last on the priority list as far as you know, Jen, Larry and Ryan go.”

In early September, the former 16 & Pregnant star also confirmed that Ryan had not seen Bentley in more than a month, telling In Touch that her son had “learned about boundaries and sticking to them.”

“That’s just something that it’s his boundaries and that’s what he’s comfortable with,” she said. “And, so, as just mom, I’m going to support him on that.”

The new season of TMOG premieres on MTV on September 7 at 8/7 c.